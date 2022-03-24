Volodymyr Zelensky has urged people to show support for Ukraine by gathering to protest against Russia's invasion, making themselves "visible and heard".

The president on Wednesday addressed the world in English, asking for people to demonstrate against the war exactly one month after it began.

"Come from your offices, your homes, your school and universities, come in the name of peace," Mr Zelensky said.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life... make yourself heard, say that people matter."

