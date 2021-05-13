UK government plans to introduce mandatory voter identification at polling stations have been described as “total b*****ks” by Ruth Davidson. The former Scottish Conservative leader’s comments come after the proposals were announced in the Queen’s Speech earlier this week, with civil liberties groups and senior MPs warning it could create barriers to voting - particularly individuals from marginalised groups. Ms Davidson told ITV’s Robert Peston on Wednesday: “I think in terms of this particular part of the Queen’s Speech, I think it’s total b*****ks, and I think it’s trying to give a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”