Watch live as Senate leaders speak on voting rights bill

Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are expected to speak about voting rights on the Senate floor.

Mr Schumer has set a Tuesday debate for a sweeping voting-rights bill that is a top priority for the Democrats, but the odds are against him as the chamber's 50 Republicans are united in opposition to it.

Two Democratic holdouts - Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema - have also said repeatedly they will not approve changes to the filibuster rule that President Joe Biden wants to make, which would allow Democrats to override Republican opposition.

