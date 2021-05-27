A waiter at an Indian restaurant in Wales was met with applause after he saved a customer’s life using the Heimlich manoeuvre. Bangladeshi student Sheakh Rifat, 24, performed the technique on Jake Snelling on Sunday, after he began to choke on his curry. In CCTV footage which captured the incident, Mr Rifat can be seen bringing Mr Snelling out from his table before successfully completing the manoeuvre, which involves making sharp thrusts from the waist. Mr Rifat said Mr Snelling’s recovery was “a big relief”, while the customer said he was “very grateful”.