Fire engulfed an old social club building in Wales on Wednesday, with as many as 30 firefighters working overnight to tackle the blaze.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Severn Bridge Club in Chepstow at around 7:15pm, where black smoke could be seen billowing into the air from raging orange flames.

The service has confirmed no one was hurt in the incident, with nearby buildings evacuated. Parts of the A48 road were also closed on Wednesday evening as firefighters battled the blaze into the early hours of the next morning.

