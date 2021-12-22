Wales will introduce new Covid restrictions from Boxing Day, including the “rule of six” for hospitality venues, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Moving to “alert level two”, the Welsh government said they were facing a “very serious situation” as a result of the Omicron variant, with “many thousands” of new cases expected per day after Christmas.

Effective from 6am on 26 December, the government will introduce a “general requirement of 2 metre social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, where reasonable”.

