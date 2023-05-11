Video appears to show police officer repeatedly punching a man in the head

A passerby captured a video of the moment a Welsh police officer appear to hit a suspect in the head several times during an arrest.

A 34-year-old man from the Pensyflog area of Porthmadog, North Wales, was arrested on Wednesday after officers were called to an address in relation to a domestic incident.

After footage of the incident emerged on social media, IOPC director David Ford announced the launch of an independent investigation into the actions of the police officer ‘to establish whether the level of force used during the arrest was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.”

