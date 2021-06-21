A walrus known as Wally has been filmed getting some well-earned rest on the Isles of Scilly after swimming great distances in recent months. He is seen lying on some algae-cushioned rocks on the island of St Martin’s.

The intrepid Arctic walrus was spotted in Wales in March, Cornwall last month and Spain’s Bilbao several weeks ago. The walrus is believed to have initially drifted thousands of miles on an ice sheet from its native Greenland.

Wally showed up at the Isles of Scilly last week and made headlines when he was pictured trying to board tourist boats.