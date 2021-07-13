Officials on the Isles of Scilly have built a “safe space” for Wally The Walrus, where he can relax undisturbed and cause less trouble.

It is hoped the newly constructed pontoon will encourage him to feel safe - and decrease his “vandalism”.

Wally has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to boats in St Mary’s harbour in recent months, despite travelling to Ireland, Wales, France and Scilly.

Locals are now being advised to gently push the walrus away from their vessels with an oar if he approaches.