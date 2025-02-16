Warwick Davis fights back tears while dedicating Bafta award to late wife

British actor Warwick Davis was visibly emotional as he dedicated his Bafta film fellowship award to his late wife at the London ceremony on Sunday, 16 February.

A special mention for ‘Sponge’ who Davis said had helped him learn to love again since losing his wife Samantha, aged 53, last March.

On accepting his award, Davis said, “This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, and I’ve been in Star Wars.”

Davis, who was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare bone disorder that results in dwarfism, said he hopes his award is also for his work as an actor as well as his activism.