Disturbing footage shows the moment a pack of crazed hounds appeared to savage a fox to death during a hunt in Warwickshire.

Members of the Warwickshire Hunt were filmed by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs allegedly using their dogs to tear the creature to pieces in Chadshunt, with the group claiming they deliberately sought out the fox den.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This was no ‘accident’, the Warwickshire Hunt can’t claim they accidentally came across this fox. The huntsman has been at the Warwickshire Hunt for a long time now and will know his hunt country well.”