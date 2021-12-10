Masked man vandalises religious statue with hammer in Washington

Shocking footage shows a masked man vandalising a religious statue with a hammer in Washington.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, NE, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 and the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 5041.

