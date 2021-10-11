Watch live as the 2021 Nobel Economics Prize winner is announced

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2021, which is officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is being announced at a ceremony in Stockholm on Monday (11 October).

Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, and is the last to be announced every year.

The prize for 2020 went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the problem of making auctions run more efficiently.