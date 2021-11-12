Watch live as astronaut speaks for first time since landing back on Earth

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet speaks to reporters in Europe for the first time since arriving back on Earth after a six-month stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

Pesquet along with three other astronauts touched back down on solid ground on Monday (8 November) after a successful landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pesquet was known for his active social media presence while aboard the ISS, regularly posting pictures of his life on the space station, breathtaking views of Earth and also the occasional meme.