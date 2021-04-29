Joe Biden is delivering his first address to a joint address to Congress, in his first “State of the Union” as US President on the eve of his 100th day in office.

The address, which is typically delivered by the president in February, a month after they are inaugurated, has been pushed back to April this year due to complications with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Biden made it clear that he would not deliver a major speech to Congress on his policy goals until a coronavirus relief package was passed, which was finally achieved in March.