Watch live as Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is quizzed by MPs on rising gas prices

UK Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is being quizzed by MPs on the business committee over rising gas prices, what actions the government will take to protect consumers and potential support for British energy companies.

The news came on Tuesday (21 September) that the UK’s sixth-largest energy company, Bulb, is seeking a government bailout as a surge in gas prices in the UK threatens to cause chaos for the wider industry.

The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of 2021 and added 70% since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.