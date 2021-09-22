Watch live as Chris Whitty speaks to MPs on vaccination of children

England’s CMO Chris Whitty is speaking to a parliamentary select committee hearing on the vaccination of children, alongside deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam.

The questions are likely to focus on the approval of Covid vaccine use for healthy children aged over 12, and a recent trial that came out of the US saying that the Pfizer vaccine was safe to use in children aged between 5 and 12 once the dose was reduced to a third.

The conflict of advice initially offered by the JCVI which was overruled by the UK’s four CMOs is likely to also feature in the discussion.