Watch live as Jonathan Van-Tam leads coronavirus briefing

Deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam is holding a coronavirus briefing today after it was confirmed that all 12- to 15-year-olds will be eligible for a Covid vaccine in the UK .

The news comes despite the JCVI initially recommending against offering the vaccine to healthy individuals in this age group as the virus presents a very low risk to their wellbeing.

However, this decision has been overruled by the four CMOs in the UK – citing the potential disruption of the school year as one of the reasons to advocate for inoculation.