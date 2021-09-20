Watch live as UK defence and energy ministers speak in parliament

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is making a speech to parliament after France reacted to the Aukus announcement by withdrawing its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

France is unhappy that Australia has pulled out of a deal with the country to build submarines worth billions of pounds – and has instead decided to create nuclear-powered subs using British and American technology.

The country has also cancelled a planned defence summit with Defence Secretary Wallace, and has accused Australia of “lies and duplicity”.