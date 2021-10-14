Watch live as Macron visits sites dedicated to Paris 2024 Olympics

You can watch live as French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting construction sites planned for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris , in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, one of France’s poorest regions.

Macron is expected to visit a sports hall in Tremblay-en-France, where he will be meeting with young athletes from the area and various sports leaders.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a shorter run-in than normal to the summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.