World leaders are gathering on a beach in Cornwall for photos on their first day of talks at the G7 summit. The group will be meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall to discuss issues such as climate change and “[building] back better” from the coronavirus pandemic. The group of seven countries - consisting of the UK, US, Germany, Canada, Japan and Italy - will be joined by Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guests to agree on a “shared agenda” and “international action”. The summit will run until Sunday.