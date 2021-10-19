Watch live as industry leaders give evidence to MPs about supply chain issues

UK business, employment and haulage industry bosses are giving evidence to a parliamentary committee on the impact of recent supply chain chaos in the UK.

There are concerns certain goods may not reach the UK in time for Christmas – with the government particularly concerned not to have a repeat of last year, when many people’s festivities were ruined by a last-minute lockdown.

Border issues post-Brexit and a lack of HGV drivers in the UK have only exacerbated the issue.