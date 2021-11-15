Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

US press secretary Jen Psaki is holding her daily White House briefing as President Joe Biden prepares to sign his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday (15 November).

The passing of the bill in both the House and the Senate will be seen as a major win for the Biden presidency that is badly in need of some good news stories. His approval has been steadily slipping into the red since late August and shows no signs of stopping as it stands.