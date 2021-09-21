Watch live as Jennifer Arcuri gives evidence to committee about Boris Johnson's time as mayor

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri is giving evidence to the London Assembly’s oversight committee on her role on three different foreign trade missions while Boris Johnson was mayor.

Her relationship with the now prime minister, and the £126,000 she was given in grants by City Hall and the government at the time, became the subject of an investigation by the Independent Office for Public Conduct in 2019.

However, the police watchdog found in 2020 that there were no grounds for a formal investigation into the PM.