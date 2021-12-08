Watch live as Kim Potter goes on trial over Daunte Wright killing

Opening statements in the manslaughter trial of ex-police officer Kimberly Potter are expected to begin on Wednesday (8 December) with the 49-year-old’s lawyers claiming she mistook her gun for a Taser during the shooting.

20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April, when the motorist was pulled over for having an expired tag and the officers in question later learned he had a warrant out against him.