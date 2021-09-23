Watch live as smoke plumes from La Palma volcano in Spain's Canary Islands

You can watch the live scenes from Spain’s La Palma island where the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting since Sunday (19 September), sending streams of lava down towards the sea and plumes of hot ash and smoke into the air.

Some 6,000 residents have already been evacuated from their homes, out of a total population of around 85,000 people, according to government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez.

However, the island isn’t out of the danger zone yet – with the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute warning that the eruption could last for three months.