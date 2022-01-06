Watch live outside the Capitol building as US marks anniversary of 6 Jan riot

View of the Capitol as the US marks the anniversary of the Jan 6. attack when supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Some members are planning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with a moment of silence while others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy.

The Capitol remains closed to most visitors in part because of the Covid pandemic public health concerns, but also because of the escalated number of violent threats against lawmakers.

