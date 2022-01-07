Watch live as Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced for his murder

The three white men who murdered Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery are facing life in prison at their sentencing, scheduled for Friday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr were found guilty of murder at their trial in Brunswick, Georgia, in November.

The three men chased Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in their pickup trucks before shooting him dead in the road back on 23 February 2020.

Footage of the attack sent shockwaves around the world and reignited calls for racial justice.

