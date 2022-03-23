Watch live as Biden arrives in Brussels for meetings on Ukraine-Russia conflict

The president of the United States has arrived in Brussels ahead of important meetings regarding the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

President Joe Biden has flown out to Europe for a series of talks with various Nato allies and European Union leaders.

Today, he has arrived in Belgium, and will head to Warsaw, Poland, the following day for talks with Polish president Andrezj Duda.

