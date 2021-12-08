Watch live as Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law in Kansas City

US president Joe Biden is in Kansas City to deliver remarks on his infrastructure law.

The president visited the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority where he explained how the bill would benefit Missourians.

In the face of falling approval ratings, Mr Biden is rebranding his bipartisan infrastructure package as “Building a Better America”. The new slogan replaces past informal references to BIF, the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

The White House launched a site Wednesday that asks Americans to record videos about how the infrastructure spending will help their communities.

