Watch live as Biden makes remarks on Americans with Disabilities Act

US President Joe Biden is making a speech alongside Vice President Kamala Harris from the rose garden in the White House to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on Monday (26 July).

Effective in 1990, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in various sectors of society including transportation, communications, employment and public accommodations – and has helped millions of Americans access the supports they need since its inception.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are also in attendance.