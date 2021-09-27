Watch live as President Joe Biden is to receive his COVID-19 booster shot, days after federal regulators recommended and approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older.

The White House confirmed Biden, 78, receive the additional dose this afternoon.

Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

On Friday, Biden said: “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot.”