President Joe Biden is delivering remarks after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday.

The president cut short his trip to Camp David to address the nation on Monday afternoon amid mounting criticism of his strategy to exit Afghanistan at the end of the month. US troops have been in the country for more than two decades.

President Biden’s address comes as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation as a means to “avoid bloodshed”.

Images out of Kabul showed Afghans scaling a jet bridge at the city’s airport in an attempt to flee the country.