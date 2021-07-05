Watch live as Boris Johnson leads a Downing Street press conference on Monday, at which he confirmed that social distancing will be scrapped in England from 19 July as people will be asked to use their own judgement to manage the risk of Covid-19.

It comes as unions and city mayors appealed to keep safety restrictions on public transport, in shops and in workplaces.

“We have to balance the risks - the risks of the disease, and the risks of continuing to legally enforce restrictions which take their toll on people’s lives, their livelihoods and their mental health,” the prime minister said.