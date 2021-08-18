Boris Johnson has told Parliament the evacuation situation in Afghanistan has “stabilised but remains precarious”.

The Prime Minister has said up to 5,000 Afghans will find refuge in the UK, while up to 20,000 will be welcomed in the longer term.

"We should never forget the 69,000 Afghan soldiers who gave their lives in conflict," the Prime Minister said.

He added: “We will be doing everything to support those who have helped the UK mission in Afghanistan and investing everything we can to support the wider area around Afghanistan - and to do everything we can to avert a humanitarian crisis.”