Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.

It comes after former Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings leaked a WhatsApp exchange suggesting Mr Johnson called Health Secretary Matt Hancock “totally f*****g hopeless” as the pandemic took hold in the UK last year.

PMQs also comes amid stalling progress in UK-EU Brexit talks and as Mr Johnson is confronted with the prospect of a backbench Conservative rebellion as MPs are asked to approve the extension of Covid restrictions in England for an additional four weeks.