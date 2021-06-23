PM Boris Johnson is answering questions from MPs as part of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

The UK government is facing criticism after it was accused of ‘brainwashing’ children, following information that schoolchildren were being asked to sing a patriotic song in between classes.

The Department for Education this week announced it would encourage schools to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day, which it says is on 25 June.

Celebrations for the event include singing a song called the “OBON Day Anthem 2021”, which ends with the children repeatedly chanting “Strong Britain, Great Nation”.