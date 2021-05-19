Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid warnings that tens of thousands of EU citizens could lose their legal status in the UK at the end of June due to an “arbitrary” Brexit deadline.

More than 50 parliamentarians have written to the government concerning the “cliff edge” imposed by the scheduled closing date of the European Settlement Scheme on 30 June.

The government also faces accusations that it did not do enough to protect the UK from the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India.