Former prime minister David Cameron is to be questioned by MPs on Thursday, following a lobbying scandal surrounding the politician and his work for the failed finance firm Greensill Capital. Mr Cameron faces questions about his access to ministers and officials after leaving No 10, and his relationship with financier Lex Greensill. The ex-Tory leader insists he broke no rules on behalf of the firm, but admitted he should have communicated through “formal channels”. Mr Cameron will first be grilled by the Treasury Committee on Thursday afternoon, followed by the Public Accounts Committee in the evening.