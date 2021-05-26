Downing Street is preparing itself for a day of potentially damaging accusations as the man who was once Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, is giving evidence to MPs.

Cummings has fast become one of the PM’s most vocal critics since leaving his post last year.

The former No 10 special advisor is expected to give details about everything from the government’s apparent intention to pursue herd immunity at the start of the pandemic – which senior officials have denied – to whether lockdown was enforced quickly enough.