"French Spider-Man" Alain Robert is climbing a tower in Paris’ La Défense business district.

The 60-year-old's attempt to solo climb it weeks ago was cut short after he was arrested more than an hour into his equipment-free venture and placed in police custody at midday for "endangering the lives of others".

Today's was his 12th attempt at climbing the 187-metre high Total Coupole tower.

Onlookers cheered the solitary climber when he reached the top.

"It's a climb against the health pass, which annoys everyone. It is an attack on fundamental freedoms, this pass is a disgrace," Alain Robert said during his last attempt.