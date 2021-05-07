Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has announced which countries are on the ‘green list’ for UK travel, in the latest press conference from Downing Street. The list, revealed on Friday, concerns countries with the most relaxed restrictions on travel, including around self-isolating upon their return to the UK. Accompanied by Paul Lincoln from the UK Border Force and Dr Jenny Harries from the UK Health Security Agency, Mr Shapps revealed that Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Iceland are amongst those on the list, meaning they can return home from these countries without self-isolating from 17 May.