Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other Fridays For Future activists are discussing Sweden’s climate goals at home and abroad ahead of the key climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Cop26 promises to be a key moment in the battle against climate change, as countries seek deeper commitments to limit carbon emissions before a ‘turning point’ is reached.

Boris Johnson is under pressure to prove his party is serious about the issue, given that the UN event is to be hosted in the UK.