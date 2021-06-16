US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are meeting for their first, highly anticipated summit in the Swiss capital Geneva on Wednesday.

The talks come as both leaders agree that relations between the two nations are at a low point.

Topics are expected to include nuclear stability, a possible prisoner exchange, US allegations of cyberattacks by Russian hackers, climate change and election interference.

Washington’s aim is to work towards a stable and predictable relationship with Moscow, while Putin’s goal is to spell out Russia’s top security concerns and try to restore basic channels of communication.