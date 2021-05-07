President Joe Biden is to give his take on his government’s April jobs report, after it was revealed that the US economy added just 266,000 jobs last month. The figure is lower than economists predicted, with job creation expected to be around 1 million for the next couple of months as the economy booms and more people receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Unemployment rates were also estimated to drop from the 6 per cent recorded in March to about 5.8 per cent, in an indication that the US was recovering from the pandemic. Instead, the unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent.