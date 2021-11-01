Kyle Rittenhouse goes on trial in Wisconsin on charges of killing two people and wounding a third during protest against police brutality in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse faces six counts, including homicide charges in Aug. 25, 2020, following the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and he could face life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

The 18-year-old was among people who responded to calls on social media to travel to Kenosha bearing weapons to protect the city from damaging protests that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back on Aug. 23.