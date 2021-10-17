Watch live as lava keeps spewing from La Palma volcano four weeks after first eruption

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to spew lava, four weeks after the initial eruption.

On Thursday (October 14) around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna fled their homes as molten lava threatened to engulf the area.

The two earthquakes, both measuring a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale , were the strongest to strike the island since the volcano first erupted.

Scientists have described the gushing river of molten rock that has been emanating from the erupting volcano as “a true lava tsunami”.