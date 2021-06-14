Matt Hancock is taking questions from MPs in an evening Commons session after Boris Johnson announced a delay to the easing of Covid restrictions. The health secretary was hauled in front of the House by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who, earlier in the day, accused the government of not taking the chamber seriously after “once again” ploughing ahead with a major Covid announcement without informing him or other MPs.Boris Johnson told the nation that the so-called “Freedom Day”, originally planned for June 21, would be delayed four weeks until July 19.