Millionaire real estate tycoon Robert Durst is expected to take the stand in his murder trial on Monday.

Mr Durst, 78, is charged with the first-degree murder of his close friend Susan Berman, in 2000, at her Beverly Hills home.

At the time of her murder Ms Berman was about to talk to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst in 1982.

Mr Durst has pleaded not-guilty to the charge, claiming he panicked and ran when he saw the body of his friend.