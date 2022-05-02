Watch live as Nancy Pelosi meets Polish president in Warsaw

US speaker, Nancy Pelosi, is meeting Polish President, Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw following a three-hour long conversation with President Zelensky in Kyiv.

She was joined by US law-makers, and details of the trip weren’t made public until after she had left Ukraine.

“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” Pelosi said of the upcoming meeting, after she vowed to back Ukraine “until victory is won”.

The country has taken in more than three million refugees since the war began on 24 February.